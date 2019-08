WEST MONROE, La. (8/8/19) – In this week’s edition of ‘Ask Dr. Gray,’ NBC 10’s Bode Brooks talks with the doctor about cancer risk from sweetened drinks, intermittent fasting, dieting’s effect on weight loss and more

For details, watch the video or visit: www.grayclinic.com

Get your questions answered every Thursday by emailing: AskDrGray@nbc10news.net