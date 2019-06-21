ARES Hosting Communications Field Day This Weekend

WEST MONROE, La. (06/21/19) – Duffy Frantom and Joe Holland of Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about an upcoming field day to practice emergency communications at Lake D’Arbonne State Park. The field day is also an opportunity for newcomers and radio enthusiasts to come out and and interact with HAM radio operations.

The event is Saturday, June 22nd at 1PM and lasts 24 hours through Sunday afternoon. Find more details by watching the video above or visiting KC5DR.com.