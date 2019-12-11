Advancing Support For Working Families Act: Paid Leave Legislation

WEST MONROE, La. (12/11/19) — Senator Bill Cassidy and other lawmakers are joining together to introduce the first legislation of its kind, with the Advancing Working Families Act.

This legislation would pay parents for what the senator calls the most “expensive year of a child’s life,” which is the newborn phase.

How it would work is, the family would get a $5000 tax credit that they could either use to pay for childcare if the parents needed to go back to work or they can use it for income replacement. Senator Cassidy says it wouldn’t raise taxes or increase the deficit.

Cassidy also shares that this act is both bipartisan and bicameral, but it’s going to take Democrats and Republicans banding together to make sure it’s implemented.