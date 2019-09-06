(09/06/19) WEST MONROE – Pastor Scott Jennings from Living Water Full Gospel Church stops by to discuss the 5th Annual Biker Sunday in Farmerville taking place Sunday, September 8th.
Details are listed below, or watch the full video
Praise and Worship
Message: Pastor Scott Jennings
Blessing of Bikes, Bike Games, Door Prizes
BBQ Lunch Provided
Bike procession will depart from Lincoln Hall/Living Water Full Gospel Church
149 Fairgrounds Road in Ruston (8 miles North of Ruston on Hwy. 33)
Departure time is 9:30 a.m.
Venue: Willie Davis Rec. Center in Farmerville
Service starts at approximately 10:30 a.m.