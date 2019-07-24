2nd Annual Bowl & Bling raising money for the Wellspring

(07/24/19) WEST MONROE, La. – The Wellspring’s 2nd Annual Bowl & Bling, presented by Trinity Diamonds Direct, will be held Saturday, August 17, from 7 – 10 p.m. at Bayou Bowl in Monroe.

Party goers at this adult only event will enjoy bowling in the black lights while listening to a variety of great music by DJ TBayB. Food will be provided by Fieldhouse Bar & Grill and spirits from Marsala Beverage.

Each team can have up to six people. $100 per person includes bowling, food, drinks and shoe rental. Teams or individuals can register online at wellspringofnela.org/bowlandbling.

Funds raised from the event will go towards helping families and individuals in the community.

