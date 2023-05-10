WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – It will be a wet day across the ArkLaMiss as heavy rain and t-storms are expected to move across our area this morning and later this afternoon. There is still the possibility of a few storms producing strong winds of 50 to 60 mph as a marginal risk stretches across portions of the viewing area. Rain and t-storms will remain possible throughout the week.

This weekend is starting to look a bit drier but much warmer and muggier with daytime highs getting into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Next week, we could still see a few more showers and t-storms on Monday as temperatures begin to cool of back to the lower 80’s for daytime highs.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward