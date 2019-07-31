Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 31st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/31/19)

THIS MORNING: A blanket of thick fog has settled over our area, which means visibility is going to be reduce if you are hitting the roads. Remember to slow down and use extra caution to get to your destinations this morning.

TODAY: Hot and humid conditions are back in the forecast as highs will warm up into the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few areas could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms by the late afternoon, but it is not expected to be widespread like the last couple of days. Most of these possible thunderstorms will be limited and nonsevere.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy conditions will stick around for our evening and overnight hours. Lows will drop to the low 70s, which is around average for this time of the year. There could be one or two stray showers, but it will be brief.

INTO THE WEEK: Today and tomorrow look to be the best days to plan some outdoor activities. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be limited and brief with highs warming up into the low 90s. By Friday, thunderstorms will increase once again and will continue to develop as we head into the weekend. With the clouds and rain, it will cool us down into the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. This will not last for long, for we do expect highs back in the 90s by the new work week with scattered showers and storms.

