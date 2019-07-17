Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/17/19)

There are still remnants from Barry to our north, but we will no longer see any influence from it. We have a high pressure system building in from the west, which will keep us rain free with hot and humid conditions.

Today, we will see highs back in the mid 90s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies. Remember your heat safety tips when planning outdoor activities like staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen. We have a nice evening ahead with warm, yet muggy conditions. Lows overnight will drop back into the mid 70s.

Over the next few days, high pressure will continue to build in. With a high pressure system, warm air is sinking, which means we will warm up at the surface and remain rain free. Highs will continue to be hot in the mid 90s with plenty of sunshine. Expect heat index values in the upper 90s or even the triple digits. This trend will continue for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Sunday may bring a few spotty showers due to daytime heating, but it will be limited. Rain and thunderstorms look to return to the ArkLaMiss by Monday.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi