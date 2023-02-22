WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It is certainly a pleasure to see the upcoming week of weather for the ArkLaMiss. With it still being the month of February, atmospheric could very easily have been on the opposite end of the spectrum; and much less comfortable.

Today, by the time most folks are heading out the door to work or school, temperatures across the region will have already topped 70 degrees. This comes after temperatures yesterday tested the daily record high marks across the southeast. Above average trends will continue Wednesday with the low to mid 80s again being the likely temperature highs. A cold front is off to the west/northwest, but as it approaches, the pressure gradient is tightening pretty quickly into Wednesday morning. Southerly winds with a sustained 20-25 MPH are decently likely. Gusts may also top 30-35 MPH through the afternoon hours. This afternoon, scattered to isolated light to moderate rain should fall in northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas. We can’t completely rule out the development of a few thunderstorms but if they develop, those should remain below strong to severe limits.

Tonight, cloud cover has been a constant over the past, decently lengthy, string of days. Wednesday night will also be cloudy following and overcast late afternoon. Cloud cover of this thickness acts as an insulator and keeps more daytime heat from escaping after the sun goes down. Due to this, overnight lows should be in the upper 60s.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen