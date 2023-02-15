WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Atmospheric changes are in progress across the central United States, fueled by several large atmospheric changes happening to our west. The seconds system of the week will move through over the next 12-24 hours, with an increased severe weather chance late tonight and overnight.

Today, initial conditions will be decently warm comparatively, for a start, and will continue warming into the mid afternoon. Cloud cover will remain built over the region, ahead of our next frontal system, which is set to pass through late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Warm, moist air also continues to flow into Louisiana and Arkansas from the Gulf Of Mexico throughout the day, further providing a boost to our strong to severe chances through the evening.

Tonight, we will continue to monitor the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front pushes through the southern United States. This front will be a decent bit stronger than the previous cold front that passed through Tuesday. A concern of mine with nocturnal severe weather events is folks who are most likely already asleep when warnings are issued and fail to recieve them. It is for this reason that I ask you please:

ArkLaMiss residents should have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts on Wednesday, and be ready to act if warnings are issued for your area.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.