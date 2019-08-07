Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/07/19)

TODAY: If you thought yesterday was hot, then unfortunately today is not going to be much different. Heat advisories have been issued for the ArkLaMiss until tomorrow evening at 7 PM. Expect highs to get back into the 90s for today with heat index values in the triple digits. It is very important to keep practicing your heat safety. Along with the heat, another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the late morning to afternoon. These are not expected to be severe, but we are right on the edge of a marginal risk. If the risk does expand into the ArkLaMiss, it will mostly be due to the possibility of strong winds.

TONIGHT: We will dry out late evening into the overnight hours. Cloud cover will decrease, but warm and muggy conditions will stick around. Lows will continue to be above average in the mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Although the forecast models (as of this morning) are not showing much rain or thunderstorm activity, we are still expecting more scattered activity for tomorrow afternoon. A frontal boundary to our north will continue to move southeast with thunderstorms developing out in front of it. It will not bring cooler temperatures, but it will bring a slight increase in convectivity. These models will continue to update throughout your Wednesday and we will be sure to provide updates.

Highs will continue to warm up into the low to mid 90s for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. By next work week, highs could very well top in the upper 90s, reminding us once again that the season of summer is not going away anytime soon.

Have a great Wednesday and stay cool!

-Lexi

