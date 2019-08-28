Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/28/19)

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to develop this morning as the cold begins to push into the ArkLaMiss. Scattered activity will continue into the late afternoon with highs only getting up into the upper 80s. None of these thunderstorms are expected to be severe, but a few areas could see some localized heavy rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder. Behind this cold front, we will see a brief cool in temperatures but also a drop in humidity values.

TONIGHT: Once showers and thunderstorms clear up, we are going to have a very pleasant evening ahead. With a few lingering clouds, temperatures overnight will be cool in the upper 60s with light wind from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be our first day for much pleasant weather. Highs in the afternoon will be warm in the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Our evenings will see lows drop below average into the 60s with less muggier conditions. As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures remaining in the low 90s. Be on the lookout for possible stray showers on Monday, but it will be limited and brief and will not ruin any of your plans.

TROPICS UPDATE: Tropical Storm Dorian (as of 6 AM) has max sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving northwest at 13 mph. It is expected to impact the eastern coast of Puerto Rico before moving back into the Atlantic and could intensify into a category 1 hurricane by Friday. If the storms does not weaken, it has the possibility of becoming a category 2 hurricane before landfall along the east coast of the United States. We’ll be sure to bring you updates when we get them.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

