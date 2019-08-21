Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/21/19)

TODAY: No sign of heat or rain relief anytime soon! Highs this afternoon will top in the upper 90s once again under partly cloudy skies with a few chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Heat advisories continue for most of the ArkLaMiss until 7 pm this evening, so keep heat safety in mind like staying hydrated and limiting time outdoors. This pattern is due to high pressure in the upper levels of our atmosphere. This system has been keeping us hot with little to no rain, but it is expect to start breaking down starting tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear up under warm and muggy conditions. Lows this evening will drop back into the mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The upper level high pressure system will start to break down Thursday, making way for moisture to move into our area and increase our chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be slightly “cooler” in the low 90s thanks to the rain and possible weak front that could pass over. Our greatest chances for scattered thunderstorms looks to be on Friday and Saturday. Starting Sunday, storm activity will begin to taper off as highs will gradually warm back up into the low to mid 90s for the new work week.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

