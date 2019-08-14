Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/14/19)

TODAY: We will finally see relief from the heat today as high temperatures for today will only reach the low 90s. However, we are trading one weather pattern for another. A weak cold front is moving across the ArkLaMiss this morning, and showers and thunderstorms are starting to develop. It will be a bit of a slow start this morning, but it will become more active by this afternoon. Our southern parishes are under a marginal risk for severe weather. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall, strong winds, and frequent lightning. This does not look to be a large hail or tornadic event.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will start clearing up in the evening, setting us up for a warm and muggy night. Lows will return to average in the low 70s with light cloud cover.

LOOKING AHEAD: Drier conditions will settle in on Thursday with hotter temperatures returning. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 90s with plenty of sunshine, so continue to keep exercising heat safety. Friday will look very similar to Thursday with hot temperatures and mostly sunny skies. By the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will return in the late afternoon and highs, once again, will be slightly “cooler” in the low 90s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

