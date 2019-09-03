Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/03/19)

TODAY: If you are a fan of the heat, we’ve got good news for you! Highs this afternoon will be topping in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. High pressure continues to take control, keeping us hot and dry. We do not have heat advisories in place for the ArkLaMiss as of this morning. Despite this, it’s going to be imperative that you practice heat safety when outdoors. Drink plenty of water, stay hydrated, and limit your time outdoors.

TONIGHT: It will be a fairly nice evening ahead with a few light clouds and calm winds. Lows overnight will be warm in the low 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Not much will change to the forecast over the next few days. Highs will remain hot in the upper 90s and very close to the triple digits. There will be plenty of sunshine and dry conditions, with no signs of rain. We won’t see changes at least until Sunday, where cloud cover will increase and there could be a few chances for possible light showers.

DORIAN: As of this morning, Dorian remains a category 3 hurricane with max winds of 120 mph. It remains stationary at this time, but it is expected to start moving north/northeast by this afternoon. It will remain a major hurricane as it impacts the Florida east coast and will gradually decrease through the week as it makes its way toward the coast of the Carolinas. No sign yet when Dorian will finally diminish.

