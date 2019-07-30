Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/30/19)

TODAY: A few areas this morning waking up to a few light showers and cloudy skies with temperatures starting in the low to mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop this morning and afternoon. Highs will be slightly cooler today; only getting up into the upper 80s. Later this evening, rain will move south and conditions will quiet down, but the clouds will stick around.

TONIGHT: Expect mostly cloudy skies with muggy conditions, a few areas may see one or two stray showers, but it will be limited. Lows overnight will remain warm in the low 70s.

INTO THE WEEK: Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers by the late afternoon. Highs will warm back up into the low 90s. Thursday is looking like the best day to plan some outdoor activities with highs in the 90s and a small chance for showers. This will not last for long. Rain and thunderstorm chances will pick back up on Friday and will continue into the weekend. The rain will cool us back into the mid to upper 80s for highs.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi