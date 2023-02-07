WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was nice to start a workweek with sunshine and crystal blue skies rather than thick gray clouds and rain. However, as a low pressure system and cold front approach from the west, our atmosphere will begin to transition.

Today, initially cotton candy skies and a beautiful sunrise will be visible across the region but won’t be sticking around for long. Cloud building will gradually increase throughout the day, moving skies from mostly sunny, to partly cloudy, then eventually overcast skies by the late afternoon. Temperatures won’t be an issue again today as most will top out in the low to mid 70s for highs. Overnight lows also won’t be anything to snarl at, bottoming out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thankfully, rain chances should mostly hold off until Wednesday.

Tonight, overcast skies will be widespread alongside temperatures which would be ideal for stargazing if it wasn’t for the sky being covered. Once again, temperature lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Rain looks to hold off into Wednesday, so your night, though cloudy, will be mostly dry.

This Week, Wednesday will be a rainy day across the region, also cloudy. The approaching low pressure and cold front will make their way east, first instigating heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms first in Oklahoma and Texas. Great news is that rainfall should be out of here by Thursday, as clouds begin dissipating into Thursday as well.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen