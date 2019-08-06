Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/06/19)

TODAY: The weather today is just reminding us that we are still in the season of summer. It will be another hot and humid day ahead with highs reaching the low to mid 90s once again under partly cloudy skies. Much like yesterday, there will be isolated convection, which will bring another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Storm activity will continue into the evening hours, with one or two that may stick around into tonight.

TONIGHT: Aside from one or two stray showers, it will be a quiet night ahead. Warm and muggy conditions will continue as lows drop back into the mid 70s with a few passing clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD: This weather pattern will continue through the rest of the work week. Highs will reach the 90s by the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms. Expect heat index values to get very well into the triple digits, so remember to practice heat safety. On Friday, there will be a greater chance to see more scattered showers and thunderstorms than is expected over the next couple of days. Heading into the weekend, storms will slowly decrease, but our highs will gradually increase into the upper 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

