Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/27/19)

TODAY: The first push from this frontal boundary will move across our area today. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this morning, with heavier activity moving in by the late afternoon. The ArkLaMiss has been removed from the marginal risk for severe weather that was issued for us yesterday. Keep in mind, however, that these thunderstorms can still produce localized heavy rainfall, rumbles of thunder, frequent lightning, and some breezy winds up to 10-15 mph. Highs will be just below average in the low 90s under mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: A few leftover showers and thunderstorms will linger into the overnight hours as the first round moves out. The second round will move in early Wednesday morning as we wake up to start our day. Make sure to grab the rain gear before heading out the door. Low temperatures will be warm in the 70s

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain and storm activity will be more widespread as the second push from this cold front moves into the ArkLaMiss. Due to the rain and slightly cooler air, our highs will only reach the upper 80s. Drier and more pleasant conditions will settle in starting late Wednesday evening and into Thursday. Rain chances will be minimal and there will be plenty of sunshine. Highs will remain in the low 90s, but lows at night will be cool in the 60s.

