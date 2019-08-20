Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/20/19)

TODAY: The forecast is not looking too different from what we saw yesterday. Highs will be hot and humid in the mid to upper 90s with partly cloudy skies. Heat advisories continue for the entire ArkLaMiss until 7 P.M. this evening. Be aware that the heat index will make it feel like the triple digits, so keeping practicing heat safety not only for yourself, but for your pets as well.

There will be a little bit of instability this afternoon for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop by the afternoon. These will not be severe and should wrap up later on this evening.

TONIGHT: Once the rain clears out, we will have quiet conditions for our evening ahead. It will be warm and muggy with lows dropping back into the mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The rest of the work week will look fairly similar. Expect highs to remain hot in the mid to upper 90s with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. So far, this storm activity will remain non severe. It’s not until Friday when our high temperatures will be a bit “cooler” with highs only reaching the low 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX