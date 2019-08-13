Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/13/19)

TODAY: The heat continues today with highs expected in the upper 90s and low 100s. We still have an excessive heat warning in place until this evening at 7 PM. Heat index values will make the outside temperatures feel like 110 degrees or greater, so it is imperative you continue to exercise caution when outdoors. By late this afternoon, there may be one or two pop-up showers, but other than that, it will be relatively quiet.

TONIGHT: Overnight, it will be humid and warm as temperatures will drop back into the upper 70s with passing clouds. There may be one or two showers that pop-up ahead of the weak front that will move across our area early Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak front will move in starting early Wednesday morning. First round of showers will develop northwest of the ArkLaMiss around Texarkana. Throughout the morning, storm activity will become more widespread into the afternoon. There is a small risk for severe weather, with a few thunderstorms producing some strong winds, localized heavy rainfall, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Conditions will start to clear up late Wednesday into Thursday. For the rest of the work week, it will be drier with highs remaining hot in the mid to upper 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX