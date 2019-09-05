Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/05/19)

TODAY: We’ve got another very hot afternoon ahead! Temperatures will quickly warm up through the morning and top in the upper 90s, with a few areas reaching the low 100s. Heat index values will make it feel like 102-104 degrees. There are no heat advisories in place for today, for these are usually issued when the heat index gets up to 105 degrees. Either way, we need to keep practicing heat safety for ourselves and our pets.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be quiet and clear with nice, warm temperatures in the low to mid 70s across the ArkLaMiss.

LOOKING AHEAD: The heat will stick around for the rest of the work week, once again getting into the upper 90s and low 100s. Saturday looks to be the hottest day for this weekend so far with a high of 100.

Starting Sunday, humidities will start increasing again. Even though it will start to feel muggy again, our cloud cover will increase and the possibility of rain chances will go up a bit as we head into Monday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

