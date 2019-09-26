Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/26/19)

TODAY: A few isolated showers are possible for Southern Arkansas by later this morning. It is not expected to be widespread and will not last for very long. Highs this afternoon will be warm in the lower to middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. With high pressure remaining in control, much drier air is beginning to move in. Even if our humidity values will not be as high, it will still feel hot. Be sure to keep heat safety in mind if you plan on being outdoors. The drought monitor is expected to update by later this morning.

TONIGHT: Another pleasant evening is ahead for us. With mostly clear skies, lows will be nice and mild in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Humidity values will continue to remain lower than normal, making for some comfortable conditions.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances will be limited over the next couple of days. Saturday could see a little bit of development, but with high pressure in control, it will struggle especially with drier air sitting over our area. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 90s for the next 7 days. Cloud cover will be light, dewpoints and humidity values will remain lower than average for this time of the year.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

