WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Heavy rain and t-storms are expected across the ArkLaMiss this morning. Flash flooding and strong gusty winds of 50-60 mph will be possible. These storms will move across the region this afternoon , and we will start to see drier conditions tonight as it will stay mostly cloudy. Be weather aware as these storms make their way across our area during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Avoid low lying areas that flood easily and do not drive through deep standing water.

A few storms may be possible tomorrow and linger into the first half of the weekend before it really warms up to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s to kick off next week.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward