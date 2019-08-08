Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/08/19)

TODAY: The heat continues! Heat advisories remain in place until 7 pm this evening. Our high temperatures will once again get back into 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the triple digits. Be sure to keep practicing heat safety! A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon and into the early evening. As of this morning, most of these showers look to remain out towards eastern parishes.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will clear out by later this evening into tonight. It will be warm and humid with lows only dropping into the mid to upper 70s with a few passing clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures heading into the weekend will continue to be hot in the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. For Friday, there is a marginal risk for severe weather that includes some of our Arkansas counties (Ouachita, Calhoun, Bradley, Drew). Some thunderstorms could produce local heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and some strong winds. For Saturday, we will see a more scattered and widespread chance for thunderstorms, but these look to be nonsevere. Heading into the new work week, rain chances taper off, but the heat will increase. We are looking at starting off with highs in the upper 90s.

Have a great Thursday and stay cool!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX