Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/29/19)

TODAY: High pressure has taken over and brought dry air into our area. Highs this afternoon will be warm in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. There may be a bit more cloud cover for our southern parishes, but the good news is we are expected to be rain free for today.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear up as we head into the evening with less muggy conditions. Lows will be mild and pleasant in the upper 60s with a few areas seeing the low 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: High temperatures will continue to warm up into the low 90s in the afternoon. On Friday, there may be a few chances for isolated showers mostly for our western parishes. If you are heading west out of town for the long weekend, you may encounter a brief heavy shower, so remember to slow down. These are expected to be brief and will quickly move out by Friday night. The rest of the Labor Day weekend will be warm in the afternoon and mild in the evening with plenty of sun. Even if it will not be as hot as it has been this month, just remember your heat safety tips.

TROPICS: As of yesterday, Dorian has officially become a category 1 hurricane. It will move into the open Atlantic waters over the next few days and start steering towards the east coast of Florida. It could potentially make landfall as a major hurricane (at least a category 3) by Labor Day Monday. If you or friends may have made plans to head to the coast for the long weekend, you may want to rearrange your plans.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX