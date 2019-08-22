Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/22/19)

TODAY: This unsettle weather pattern continues to impact our area for today, however, we will not be as hot as we have been the last couple of days. Highs this afternoon will top in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will start popping up around lunchtime and continue through the early evening. Not everyone will see this activity, but it never hurts to keep the rain gear on hand just in case.

TONIGHT: Showers will clear up by the evening, setting us up for warm and muggy conditions with lows in the low to mid 70s under mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: More moisture will move in starting tomorrow as a high pressure system continues to break down. Up to our north, we do have a weak cold front that will move in and bring more lift for showers and thunderstorms to develop across the ArkLaMiss. Our greatest chance for widespread storms looks to be on Saturday. Due to increasing rainfall, it will help cool us off just a bit. Highs will only top in the low 90s.

Heading into the new work week, we will start to dry out as rain moves out, but highs will remain in the low 90s.

-Lexi

