Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/01/19)

TODAY: Another hot and humid day is ahead for us in the ArkLaMiss. Highs this afternoon will warm up into the 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Be sure to remember your heat safety tips for any outdoor plans. A storm system up north in Missouri will move south slowly and a few areas have a chance of seeing a few isolated showers by the late morning into the afternoon. These will be spotty and brief and not expected to be widespread.

TONIGHT: There could be a few light showers leftover, especially in our southern parishes, but for the rest of us it will be a nice evening ahead. Temperatures will be warm in the low 70s with a few passing clouds. Dewpoints will continue to bring muggy conditions in the overnight hours.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday looks to be a repeat of Thursday with isolated shower chances and highs in the low 90s. Thunderstorms will start developing north of the ArkLaMiss on Friday evening start moving south. The first round of thunderstorms will impact us early into Saturday morning. For now, the models shower most of this activity out west near Shreveport and just outside of Ruston. This will not be the only storm activity we see, however. Thunderstorms will be more widespread for the rest of Saturday and into Sunday. The cloud cover and rainfall will slightly cool down our highs back into the upper 80s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi