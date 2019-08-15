Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/15/19)

TODAY: After a rainy and stormy day yesterday, drier conditions will settle in to the ArkLaMiss this afternoon. High temperatures will return into the mid to upper 90s with plenty of sunny skies. We do not have any heat advisories or excessive heat warnings in place, but the heat index values will still make it feel like the triple digits. Be sure to keep practicing heat safety like staying hydrated and limiting time outdoors during peak heat hours (usually 2-5 pm).

TONIGHT: Conditions will remain quiet and clear, but it will still be a bit muggy. Lows overnight will return to around average in the low 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be very similar to today, with high temperatures in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. There is a small ridge building over the ArkLaMiss, which is keep us rain free and hot. This ridge will not be around for very long, as it will start to break down heading into Saturday. Once it does, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will return by Saturday afternoon and continue into the rest of the weekend.

Starting the new work week will be stormy one. Because of the rain, it will keep us slightly “cooler” with temperatures peaking in the low 90s. It’s not until Wednesday when we will start to see thunderstorm activity taper off.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX