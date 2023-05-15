WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – It will be mostly clear to kick off our day. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90’s this afternoon, and it will warm and slightly muggy. A few spotty showers will be possible south of I-20 later today and overnight. More scattered showers and t-storms are expected along the I-20 corridor tomorrow with precip totals around half an inch through Wednesday.

Rain chances stick around to close the work week, but pleasant conditions expected for the weekend as we cool down to the lower 80’s and overnight lows get down to the lower 60’s.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward