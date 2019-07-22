Morning Forecast – Monday, July 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/22/19)















Who is ready for cooler temperatures and lots of sunshine? We will see pleasant conditions for the work week, but first we have to get through a couple more days of showers and thunderstorms. Be sure to keep the rain gear handy!

TODAY: Before we can enjoy the cooler weather, we will have one last day with highs in the low 90s under mostly cloudy conditions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return by the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. These thunderstorms are not expected to become severe, but some areas could see frequent lightning and localized heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: The heaviest rainfall looks to occur around 9 pm tonight as the cold front moves across our area. Due to the rain and the cooler air, our lows for tonight will drop into the upper 60s. Showers will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning.

INTO THE WEEK: We start off Tuesday morning with leftover showers from the cold front. We expect the rain to clear by the afternoon with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s. We will continue to see these pleasant conditions for the work week. There will be plenty of sunshine as temperatures remain in mid to upper 80s and lower humidity values. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to return by next weekend with highs getting back into the 90s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi