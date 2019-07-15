Morning Forecast – Monday, July 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/15/19)

Barry has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but continues to bring heavy rainfall to our area. We woke up this morning to a few showers, but more of the heavier rain remains near our southern and eastern parishes.

Highs for today will only top in the mid 80s with scattered showers continuing in impact our region, especially along the Mississippi Valley. Flash flood watches continue for most of the ArkLaMiss until today at 4 pm, unless it gets extended. Showers will continue overnight with muggy conditions and lows around average in the low 70s.

We will have a couple more days following this weather pattern as Barry continues to weaken and move north/northeast. Tuesday will bring a few scattered showers, adding to the already high rainfall totals. So far, all shower activity looks to finally move out as we head into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks to be the best day to see skies and showers clear up and temperatures warm back up into the 90s. We will continue to warm up as we head into the weekend.

Have a great Monday. Stay dry!

-Lexi