Morning Forecast – Monday, August 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/05/19)

TODAY: It’s going to be a hot one today! Highs this afternoon are expected to top out in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will range anywhere from the upper 90s to the low 100s. We are seeing a little bit of influence from a high pressure system sitting out towards our west, which is slightly warming our temperatures up and bring our winds out of the north and northwest. However, since it is not sitting directly over us, we do have a few chances for isolated shower and thunderstorms by lunchtime. Activity will slowly dissipate as we head into the overnight hours.

TONIGHT: It will be a fairly nice evening ahead with warm and muggy conditions. Lows overnight will stay toasty in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. There could be some stray shower activity around early Tuesday morning.

INTO THE WEEK: Tuesday and the rest of the week will be relatively uniform. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop in the afternoon around lunchtime. Highs will gradually warm up into the low to mid 90s over the next few days. By Friday and into the weekend, expect highs to get very close to the triple digit mark. Heat index values will no doubt reach the triple digits or even the 110s. It’s going to be very important to remember and practice heat safety. Stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during peak heating hours.

