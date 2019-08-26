Morning Forecast – Monday, August 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/26/19)

TODAY: Temperatures this afternoon will top around average in the low 90s under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front moved across our area last night and early this morning, so there could be a few isolated showers this afternoon mostly for our eastern parishes. These will be minimal and are not expected to be severe.

TONIGHT: Overnight our lows will be warm in the low 70s with cloud cover sticking around. Late tonight into your early Tuesday morning, the tail end of a second front will move in, bringing the second round of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these may be strong, producing gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Strong thunderstorms are possible for Tuesday. Our southwestern parishes are under a marginal risk for severe weather. This looks to be more of a wind event than a hail or tornadic. Some gusts of winds may get up to 20-30 mph, so just be weather aware. Wednesday will see another round of storm activity, and these are not expected to be severe. Drier conditions will settle in starting on Thursday with highs in the low 90s, but our lows at night will be very pleasant in the mid to upper 60s.

