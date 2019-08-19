Morning Forecast – Monday, August 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/19/19)

TODAY: Summer-like weather will be taking over the ArkLaMiss for today and the rest of the work week. Highs this afternoon will be hot in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat Advisories continue for the western and central ArkLaMiss until 7 P.M. tomorrow. Heat Index values will make it feel like the low 100s, so just keep practicing heat safety. With the heat, we will have a little bit of instability in our atmosphere. Expect isolated to scattered showers by this afternoon with heavier activity in the evening for some of our southern parishes. These are not expected to be severe.

TONIGHT: There might be a stray shower or two this evening, but it is expect to be brief. Lows overnight will remain warm and muggy in the mid 70s with a few passing clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD: Over the remainder of the work week, there is going to be quite a bit of repeating with our weather pattern. Highs in the afternoon will continue to be hot and humid in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. The afternoons will continue to see areas of instability and the develop for possible showers and thunderstorms. So far, none of this activity is expected to be severe, but keep in mind, some areas may see some periods of localized heavy rainfall and lightning strikes.

