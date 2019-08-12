Morning Forecast – Monday, August 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/12/19)

TODAY: It is going to be another hot one for today! Highs this afternoon are expected to get up into the upper 90s and low 100s under partly cloudy conditions. Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for the ArkLaMiss for today and will continue until tomorrow at 7 PM. Heat index values will make the outside air feel anywhere from 110 -115 degrees. An area of high pressure has settled over our region, keeping the heat in place and our rain chances minimal over the next couple of days. It is imperative that you remember heat safety for today, especially if you are going to be working outdoors or if you have your first day of school.

TONIGHT: Humid conditions will stick around this evening with lows only dropping into the low 80s under mostly clear skies. We will remain dry with no chances of rain (as of this morning). Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will be roughly the same with highs having another chance to get up into the triple digits. As high pressure remains, rain chances will be minimal, but a few possible isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop by tomorrow afternoon. This activity will continue to be spotty throughout the evening. A weak frontal boundary is expected to impact our area early Wednesday morning. We will see a bit of heat relief but also an increase in thunderstorm activity. The Storm Prediction Center does have portions of the ArkLaMiss under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday. For now, this does look like more of a wind event.

After Wednesday, our conditions will dry out and our temperatures will slowly warm back up into the upper 90s heading into the weekend.

Have a great Monday and stay cool!

