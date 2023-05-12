Friday will have a cloudy start, but peaks of sunshine will return this afternoon. Strong t-storms will remain possible southern sections of Arkansas. We not anticipating much as far as rain chances are concerned for our LA parishes. Most of the rain and storms are expected to stay in central and south AR. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds along with heavy rain.

A few storms may be possible tomorrow across the ArkLaMiss staying mostly isolated. Temperatures warm up the 90’s to kick off next week with more storms returning to cool those temperatures back down to the mid and lower 80’s.