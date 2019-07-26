Morning Forecast – Friday, July 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/26/19)

TODAY: The cooler air was not meant to stick around for very long. Highs this afternoon will get back into the low 90s, but a few areas may be lucky enough to settle into the upper 80s one more time. Our skies will remain mostly sunny; just a few light clouds by the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the east at 4-8 mph.

TONIGHT: It will be another nice evening ahead with a few light clouds. Lows will be mild in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be light out of the east.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Cloud cover will increase as we head into Saturday with highs getting back into the low 90s. Expect our humidity and dewpoints to become muggy once again, which means heat safety will be important. By Sunday, a stationary front in the Gulf will weaken. Once this happens, southerly winds will return and bring in moisture from the Gulf. The moisture and hot temperatures will produce a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon. Thunderstorms will stick around for the start of the new work week. Because of the rain keeping us cool, our highs for Monday and Tuesday will drop back into the upper 80s before the low 90s return by mid week.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi