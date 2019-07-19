Morning Forecast – Friday, July 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/191/19)

TODAY: It’s just another hot and humid day ahead in the ArkLaMiss! Highs will reach the low to mid 90s once again with mostly sunny skies. Remember to practice sun safety like staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and limiting outdoor time during peak heating hours (usually between 2-5 pm).

TONIGHT: It will be a great night ahead for any plans you may have, just keep in mind it will be muggy. Lows will drop back into the 70s with a few passing clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD: It will be a beautiful, yet hot start to your weekend with highs getting back into the 90s. Heat index could very well get up into the triple digits. Starting Sunday, the high pressure system will move out, allowing for moisture from the Gulf to move in. We do have a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms for Sunday.

On Monday, a low pressure system and a cold front will move in from the northwest. This will bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms to start the new work week, but it will also bring some cooler air. Highs for next week start off in the mid to upper 80s. The rain and thunderstorms will only stick around for Monday and Tuesday, before clear skies return by Wednesday.

Have a great Friday and weekend!

-Lexi