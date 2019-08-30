Morning Forecast – Friday, August 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/30/19)

TODAY: It’s finally Friday, and you could not have asked for a more beautiful way to start off the long weekend. High temperatures this afternoon will be warm in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity and dewpoint values will be lower, so despite the heat, it will feel slightly more comfortable.

TONIGHT: It’s going to be a very pleasant evening ahead if you have any plans. Skies will remain clear and humidity values lower. Lows will feel very fall-like in the upper 60s, and a few areas in the low 70s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The holiday weekend will be very similar to today with highs expected in the low 90s with light cloud cover. Dry air will continue to keep us rain free and less humid. On Labor Day Monday, as dry air slowly moves out, there could be a few possible light showers. This is expected to be very limited and should not ruin any of your plans.

We will see the heat and humidity return starting on Tuesday with highs getting back up into the mid 90s.

TROPICS: As of last night and this morning, Hurricane Dorian is now a category 2 hurricane with max sustained winds of 105 mph. It is still expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall on the Florida east coast by Labor Day Monday. Unfortunately if you made plans to visit the Florida East Coast this weekend, it is advised you make rearrangements.

Have a great Friday and Labor Day Weekend!

