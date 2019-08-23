Morning Forecast – Friday, August 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/23/19)

TODAY: More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact our area for today. Cloud cover will build in for most of the morning before shower development starts around lunchtime. These thunderstorms are not expected to be severe, but some could produce periods of heavy rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Due to clouds and rain, our highs for today will be a bit “cooler” in the low 90s. Be sure to have the rain gear before heading out the door this morning.

TONIGHT: One or two brief showers will stick around for the evening with warm and muggy conditions. Lows for tonight will drop into the low 70s.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Rain and thunderstorms will continue to pose a problem for our weekend plans, so you may want to make a few back-up plans just in case. A weak front will move in and a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will bring sufficient amounts of moisture. So far, none of these storms are expected to be severe; just a few periods of heavy rainfall and rumbles of thunder. Highs will continue to be below average in the low 90s, with a few areas only getting up into the upper 80s.

Once we reach the new work week, rain chances will taper off, but the heat will return with highs getting back into the mid 90s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX