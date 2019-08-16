Morning Forecast – Friday, August 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/16/19)

TODAY: The weather today will be reminding us that summer is still in session. Our area continues to be impacted by an area of high pressure and a ridge pattern in the upper levels of our atmosphere. This high pressure system and ridge pattern is keeping our temperatures hot and our skies rain free for today. Highs this afternoon will top in the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine. Keep yourself hydrated throughout the day today. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be quiet and clear in the evening. Lows will return to around average for this time of the year in the low 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The ridge pattern will begin to break down, allowing moisture to start filtering in for the weekend. Cloud cover will build in starting on Saturday with highs remaining hot in the mid 90s. There is a possible chance for a few isolated showers for our south and southwestern parishes, but these look to be brief. Sunday there will be more of a chance to see isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Heading into the new work week, it will be a rainy start with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will start off in the low 90s. A dry pattern will soon follow afterwards and the upper 90s will stick around.

Have a great Friday and a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX