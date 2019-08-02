Morning Forecast – August 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/02/19)

TODAY: We’ve got a nice day ahead in the ArkLaMiss, but it will be a hot one! Highs this afternoon with get back up into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Although limited, a few areas could see a brief shower or two around 4:30 pm. If you have any outdoor plans for today, just remember your heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat.

TONIGHT: The evening will be warm and perfect to get out and about. We’ll see a few light clouds as lows overnight will drop back into the low 70s. The first signs of showers and thunderstorms will develop early Saturday morning around Texarkana.

WEEKEND: Expect more development of showers and thunderstorms starting as early as Saturday morning. For now, the models are showing most of the activity staying in the northwest ArkLaMiss for most of the afternoon and early evening. It will become more widespread into late Saturday night into Sunday morning across the ArkLaMiss. As of Friday morning, these thunderstorms are not expected to be severe. However, some could still produce localized heavy rainfall and frequent cloud to ground lightning. If you hear thunder roar, go indoors!

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX