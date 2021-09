BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is currently seeking the public’s assistance to identify the man in this photo.

Photo courtesy of Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

Per the release, they are investigating the robbery of a jewelry store in Bastrop that happened on Thursday September 9 around Midnight.

If you have any information, please contact the MPSO at 318-281-4141 or call CrimeStoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274).