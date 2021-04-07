Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for three escaped inmates

(KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for three escaped inmates from the Morehouse Parish Jail.

The three escapees are Skylar Tremaine Sutton, age 20, 5′ 10″, 155 lbs.

Skylar Tremaine Sutton

Tylan D. Turner, age 19, 5′ 08″, 127 lbs.

Tylan D. Turner

Tyree Tyquon Bryant, age 20, 5′ 11″, 200 lbs.

Tyree Tyquon Bryant

The inmates escaped in the late hours of April 6 and were not found although many officers searched throughout the night.

If you know the whereabouts of one or all of these escapees, please call Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-281-4141 or CrimeStoppers at 318-388-CASH(2274).