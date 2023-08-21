CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)- As summer wraps up and students return back to school more U.S. school districts are now shifting to a 4-day school week including some Parishes in Louisiana. Nearly 900 school districts in the United States currently use a four-day weekly academic schedule. That number rose from 650 districts in 2020 to 876 districts, across 26 states, in 2023 according to CBS news.

We transitioned about 10 years ago from a 5-day school week to a 4-day school week and my kids loved it and I loved it as a parent. Mistie Simons-teacher at LaSalle parish high school.

The four-day school week consists of students being in class Tuesday through Friday giving them a 3-day weekend. The school day is a little longer than usual, but students still spend the same amount of time in the classroom every week as they would during a regular school week.

The school day is a little longer however the way it is broken down it doesn’t seem like its much longer and the older the kids get they adjust to that very well. Mistie Simons-teacher at LaSalle parish high school.

Teachers and students both benefit from having a three-day weekend. It gives the teachers time to decompress and plan out their week. While students can spend more time with their families.

You can take that one day and truly focus on teaching and educating your kids and preparing and planning so you’re not taking away from your family time on Saturdays and Sundays. Mistie Simons-teacher at LaSalle parish high school.

Some parents have voiced their concern with the new schedule but of course the students say otherwise.

The best part has to be having that Monday off just to chill have an extra day of the weekend. If you ask any student that gets their Monday off, they’ll never want to go back. Reighanne, student.

School officials expect this change to help school districts save money.