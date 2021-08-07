‘More Than Pretty Campaign’ & ‘Safe Havynn’ teamed up to bring ‘The 2021 Teen Lead-Her-Ship’

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Local teen girls had the chance to take part in a free workshop to build leadership skills.

The more than pretty campaign and safe Havynn teamed up to bring this year’s conference to the Monroe Civic Center.

These two campaigns are aiming to focus on how to help young girls to step into leadership roles

by teaching them the importance of making life choices.

“I’m happy that I learned something new now, so in the future I can tell, you know, my sisters any day or if they wanna ask about, you know, sexuality.” Says an attendee,

Jasmine Willas

They’re sensitive subjects – today’s workshop talked about health education and sexuality. delicate topics that Willas says every teen should know about.

“Kids my age, you know, i feel like you should talk more about, you know, sex and how to be prepared and how to say no, and not feel pressured to do anything. if you’re ready then you’re ready.” Says Willas

These two cousins had similar reflections on the day where they also learned a lot about themselves.

“It’s about being more comfortable with your body, like when you’re ready then that’s all that matters. Girls should help girls with other things. They should help out not to force yourself with things that you don’t want to do. i already knew this and stuff, but just knowing more about it, it helps more.” Says another attendee, Makensie Burch.

“It’s really hard to talk about confidence and your body because nowadays it is a preference for girls, and you have to look in a certain way and do certain things to be accepted, really.” Says Burch’s cousin, also an attendee, Ashari Davis.

For founders of ‘More Than Pretty Campaign’ and ‘Safe Havynn’. they say the goal was more about information rather than instruction. So providing a workshop that would

teaching these young girls about their bodies, consent and how it works were important tools to highlight when it comes to leadership and empowerment.

“Because we really feel like it is very important that these young adults get this information so they can make healthy decisions.” Says Safe Havynn Educator, Courtney Celestine

“It’s personal for me. I remember what it was like growing up and going through those stages where I was trying to learn myself through elementary school all the way through high school and that’s what more than pretty is about, that’s what my vision is about, that’s why this is dear near to my heart.” founder of ‘More Than Pretty Campaign’, Kandice Guice.

Kendace Guice says they’re already planning another workshop in the future.

and she also wants to remind all the young girls out there to stay focus on achieving their dreams