MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)- At approximately 10:33 P.M., a white Chevrolet Silverado crashed into an electrical pole on the corner of Park Ave and Marie Pl in Monroe. According to Entergy, around 4,000 customers are without power.

Police and Entergy crews are currently on the scene assessing the damage.

These videos were taken by KTVE/KARD around an hour after the truck struck the pole.