More than 160,000 residents register for vaccine lottery

MONROE, LA. (06/24/2021)– In efforts to get Louisiana back to pre-pandemic times, Governor John Bel Edwards has launched the ‘Shot At A Million’ campaign.

Residents who have chosen to get their COVID-19 vaccine have a chance to win the jackpot.

If you haven’t yet, it’s not too late, you can still get in line for your first shot an be eligible before the drawings begin.

If you are 18 years old or older and have at least one shot, you can visit shotatamillion.com and complete the online registration form.

Those who don’t have access to the internet can call 877-356-1511

So far more than 160,000 residents have registered for the vaccine lottery.

Registration ends July 31st.

There will be a total of five drawings throughout the months of July and August.

Four weekly drawings for one $100,000 scholarship and one $100,000 cash prize.

The final grand prize drawing on august 4, 2021 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships.

Winners will be announced two days after the drawing to allow time to confirm vaccination status.