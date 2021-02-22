Monroe’s North 18th Street rehabilitation project begins Tuesday

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The City of Monroe has announced construction on North 18th Street between Washington Street and Louisville Avenue will begin Tuesday, February 23. The project was tentatively scheduled to start Monday, February 8 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

CW&W Construction has been contracted by the City of Monroe to mill, patch, and overlay the stretch of roadway. The project is expected to take 60 days to complete, weather permitting. Crews will work daily from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Some lane closures are expected.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

City officials said they understand the construction project may create a short-term inconvenience and ask for the public’s patience. Residents are encouraged to be mindful of work crews, equipment, and signage when near the construction area.